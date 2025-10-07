Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.2857.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.4%

HGV stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.14%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $2,194,871.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,578.54. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

