Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.69.

NYSE:HLT opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

