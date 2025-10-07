Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $217.44. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.