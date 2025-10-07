Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $413.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

