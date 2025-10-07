Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

TSE:HBM opened at C$21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.73. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

