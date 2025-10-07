Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.3333.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE HUM opened at $295.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.06 and a 200 day moving average of $257.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

