Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st.

H stock opened at C$49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. Hydro One has a one year low of C$42.52 and a one year high of C$53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

