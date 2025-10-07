Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,202 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Impact Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 138,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

