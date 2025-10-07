Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

