Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $12.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.8083.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAS. Loop Capital cut Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $263,672.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 145,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,525.20. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $80,566.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 380,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,122.84. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $433,200 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $539,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 46,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 52,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

