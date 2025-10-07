International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.0%

IFF stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,047,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,577,735,000 after buying an additional 1,272,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,880,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,239,000 after acquiring an additional 490,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,884,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,753,000 after acquiring an additional 381,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

