Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a report on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Intrusion Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 154.60% and a negative net margin of 119.32%.The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott sold 18,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $32,674.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 636,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,546.22. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the second quarter worth $96,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

