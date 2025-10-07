Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $594.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $594.1905.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $449.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.67 and a 200 day moving average of $499.82. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

