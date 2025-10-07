Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

PXF opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

