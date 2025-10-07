Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Trading Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $13.30. 45,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 53,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 7.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 137,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.