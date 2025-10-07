Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $11.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $799.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

