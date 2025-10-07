iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 984.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $151.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

