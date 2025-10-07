iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Trimmed by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $675.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $651.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

