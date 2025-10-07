iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%
IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.94 and a 200-day moving average of $608.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $675.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
