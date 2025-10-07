iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $651.94 and a 200-day moving average of $608.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

