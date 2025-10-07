iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 16,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 33,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAWX. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 166,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.