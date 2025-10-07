iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 16,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 33,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAWX. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 166,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
