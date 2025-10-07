iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 100,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 161,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $941.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.