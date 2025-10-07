iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2025

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJFree Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $98.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.