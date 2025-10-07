iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IXJ opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $98.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

