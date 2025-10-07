iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.