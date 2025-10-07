iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 82,095 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 67,426 put options.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.