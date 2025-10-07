iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 113,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

UAE stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 271,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.