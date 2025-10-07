iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,162,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,559,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,923,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,369 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $254.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

