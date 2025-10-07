Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Price Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.48). 537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 target price on shares of Itaconix in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325.

Itaconix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,018.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.95.

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter. Itaconix had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts expect that Itaconix plc will post -8.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

