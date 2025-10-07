Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 108,025.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Newmont by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

