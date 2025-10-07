JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Melius Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

DRI opened at $193.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $155.18 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $236,837.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,370.40. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $412,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

