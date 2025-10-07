JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s Largest Position

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,896,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 367,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.8% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

