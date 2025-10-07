JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.9% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

JPM stock opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

