JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Lowered by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

