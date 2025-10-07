JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 14th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $44.4232 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

