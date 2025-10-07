JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000.

JVAL stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $562.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

