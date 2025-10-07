JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,290 ($17.39) and last traded at GBX 1,317.90 ($17.77). Approximately 646,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 794,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($17.88).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,208.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,273.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 940.13.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

