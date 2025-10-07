Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPRUY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

PPRUY stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Kering has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

