Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPRUY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Kering Price Performance
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
