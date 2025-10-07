Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Klarna Group Price Performance

About Klarna Group

NYSE KLAR opened at $42.22 on Monday. Klarna Group has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

