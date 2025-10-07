Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Klarna Group alerts:

KLAR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAR

Klarna Group Trading Up 3.8%

Klarna Group Company Profile

Shares of KLAR stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. Klarna Group has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klarna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klarna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.