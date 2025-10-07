Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Klarna Group Stock Up 3.8%

Klarna Group Company Profile

NYSE KLAR opened at $42.22 on Monday. Klarna Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

