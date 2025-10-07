Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of KLAR opened at $42.22 on Monday. Klarna Group has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $57.20.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

