Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $52.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.1765.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. UBS Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE KNX opened at $43.23 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.