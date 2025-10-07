Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 216,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

