Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on Knightscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Knightscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Knightscope Stock Up 19.0%

KSCP opened at $7.40 on Monday. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.19. Knightscope had a negative net margin of 282.34% and a negative return on equity of 213.31%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSCP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Knightscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knightscope by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

