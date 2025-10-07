KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $42.87. Approximately 16,219,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 22,090,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.