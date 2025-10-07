Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $492,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,426.68. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lear by 1,384.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lear by 610.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

