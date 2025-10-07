Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $35.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.9231.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on LTH

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $262,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 240,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,235.55. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,739,034 shares of company stock worth $310,886,597 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,007 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 2,328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,852,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after buying an additional 1,775,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,999,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,473,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.