LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 2,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on LiqTech International from $3.40 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiqTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 66.94% and a negative return on equity of 72.53%. LiqTech International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.