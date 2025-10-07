Liquidia Technologies’ (LQDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LQDA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Liquidia Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, Director Paul B. Manning sold 328,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $9,447,553.04. Following the sale, the director owned 430,828 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,229.84. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 20,252 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $289,198.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,636.80. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,097 shares of company stock worth $23,689,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 2,342.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

