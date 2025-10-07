Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $5.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE:LAC opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

